Mrs Niki Agathocleous from Agros village is known island-wide for her superb spoon sweets, marmalades, jams and other traditional Cyrpus products. She will teach you to make traditional spoon sweets revealing her secrets. Reserve your slot in advance and get ready for the yummy experience!

When Saturday, October 22 (11 am – 1 pm, 3 pm – 5 pm)

Where Mrs Niki’s workshop in Agros Village

Location

Info 25 521400

FB Page