Targeted relaxation of measures in effect as of Saturday

A Cabinet decision to ease measures that were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic takes effect as of today, Saturday, including increasing the presence of spectators at football matches, as well as the number of people in the audience in theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and entertainment venues as well as the number of people allowed, among other establishments, in churches, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs.

All the other measures continue to be in place until October 29.

In particular as was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health the Cabinet decided the following:

Spectators in football matches are allowed up to 75% of the stadium`s capacity provided that they have a vaccination certificate (vaccinated with both doses or two weeks following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), or they have a recovery from COVID-19 certificate in the past six months or a PCR negative test valid for 72 hours.

Theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and other entertainment halls can operate with a maximum number of 300 people in the audience for indoors spaces or 350 for outdoors spaces. Both will require a safe pass. The venues can operate at 75% capacity and people entering should have a vaccination certificate (vaccinated with both doses or two weeks following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), or they have a recovery from COVID-19 certificate in the past six months or a PCR negative test valid for 72 hours.

Social events establishments or spaces can accommodate indoors a maximum of 300 people from 250 allowed previously with a safe pass, or 500 people from 450 previously provided they have a vaccination certificate (vaccinated with both doses or two weeks following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), or they have a recovery from COVID-19 certificate in the past six months. The number of people per table increases to 12 from 10 previously. Protocols for the physical distance measures continue to be in place.

According to the Ministry of Health the above changes for the maximum number of people concern the presence of people in church or other forms or religious worship, weddings, christenings and funerals, events such as wedding or christening receptions in restaurants, events and reception centres, hotels and /or tourist accommodation venues and entertainment venues, restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pubs, snack -bars and bars, coffee shops, restaurants within shopping centres, hotels and other tourist establishments, kiosks or sports clubs, cultural clubs, associations, reception halls, nightclubs, other evening entertainment venues and spectators in sports events in stadiums and sports premises other than football stadiums.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor closely epidemiological indicators and review data as they evolve on a regular basis,” the Ministry’s press release said.