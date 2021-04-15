Target to vaccinate 45-year old by beginning of May

Cyprus will today break the barrier of 200,000 vaccinations. Until 14 April, 198,060 vaccinations had taken place, including 141,000 who only had the first does and 57,060 who had both doses.

The Health Ministry said that the increase of vaccination coverage is the step for return to normality. Tomorrow, people aged 53 and 54 will be able to make an appointment for vaccination. Specifically, tomorrow, 16 April, at 07:30 and until Saturday 17 April at 20:00, people aged 53 and 54 will be able to make an appointment for vaccination at all Vaccination Centers with the available vaccines of AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The Health Ministry is aiming to accelerate the people’s vaccination coverage so that by the beginning of May people aged 45 and over will have at least the first dose of the vaccine.