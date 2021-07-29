Target for vaccination numbers at “Walk-In” centres to be met by August,

Vaccinations against COVID-19 as part of the “Walk-In” programme initiated by the Health Ministry have surpassed eight thousand and is believed by the end of August the targets set will be met, according to the Ministry. At the same time, 970,000 vaccinations have taken place in Cyprus.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Christina Yiannaki in statements on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the number of vaccinations through the “Walk-In” system and said she believes that in August targets will be met.