“Tango Legends” at Latsia Municipal Theatre on May 30

Straight from Argentina, TANGO LEGENDS with Mariela Maldonado and Pablo Sosa, are coming back to Cyprus after the sold out performances in 2019, with a new program, dedicated to the memory of the unforgettable creator of Nuevo Tango, ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, to mark his 30 year death anniversary.

The world-renowned choreographers and dancers, Pablo Sosa and Mariela Maldonado, accompanied by the best Argentinean dancers and a musical trio, perform the authentic tango with passion and exciting sensuality. In this journey the artists try to share with the audience the unique air of Buenos Aires, with the magic of music and dance and show us that tango continues to be a living way of expression for them, and the identity of their country, Argentina.

Each dance piece they present has an incredible mastery and passion, and an explosive sensuality accompanied by the magical notes of the musicians, impressive costumes and great elegance in their movements.

An evening dedicated to the great Astor Piazzolla and all the artists who created and spread the art of tango.

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)

People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate

Main Supporter: Cy Tango Passion

At the end of the show, a 30-minute “Milonga” session on stage will follow with the Tango Legends and their live band for those interested to participate.

When Monday, May 30 at 8:30 pm

Where Latsia Municipal Theatre

Location

Tickets