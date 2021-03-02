Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
France’s Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says The number of new...
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
Total of 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe...
EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays
The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more...
Squash soup
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Mezedes
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Salmon and shrimp sheftalies
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
