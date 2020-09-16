Tangible examples of conscripts who will be adversely affected if early dismissals fall through

Year 2020’s Conscripts Parents Initiative Group is publishing five indicative cases of students being adversely affected in the event that early dismissals are not eventually granted so that the youngsters can go to the UK for their studies.

The first case concerns a soldier in Larnaca whose brother suffers from cancer and has secured a position at Imperial College London in the field of Medicine. The young man’s goal is to study to become an Oncologist. It is noted that tuition fees for 2020-21 amount to £9,250 per year, while for the academic year 2021-22 they skyrocket to £43,000 for the first year, while tuition fees will increase each year during the five-year study period.

The second case concerns a family of three in Nicosia. The eldest is doing his master’s degree, while the two youngest are twins. One secured a place at Imperial College London in the field of Biomedicine with tuition fees of £9,250 for 2020-21, while for 2021-22 they amount to £32,000. The other twin secured a place at Newcastle University in the field of Computer Science for 2020-21 after rejecting the place he secured at King’s College London for 2021-22 following the Council of Ministers’ decision.

The third case concerns a young man from Polemidia who worked every summer to raise money for his studies. He has taken part in European Mathematical Olympiads and has many distinctions in his portfolio. He secured a place at Cambridge University in the field of Artificial Intelligence with tuition fees for 2020-21 at £9,250, while for 2021-22 tuition rises to £45,000. It is noted that a female classmate of his with a similar academic course/portfolio is now preparing to start her studies at Cambridge University.

The fourth case concerns a young man from a village in the free areas of Famagusta who secured a place at Imperial College London in the field of Medicine. Tuition fees for 2020-21 amount to £9,250 per year, while for the academic year 2021-22 they skyrocket to £43,300 for the first year, while tuition fees will increase each following year.

The fifth case concerns a family of three young students from Nicosia who will all be studying at University at the same time. One child is already studying Medicine, while one of the two youngest (twins) has secured a place at Imperial College London in the field of Aeronautical Engineering. Tuition fees amount to £9,250 for 2020-21, while for 2021-22 they go up to £33,750. The other twin will study Economics at King’s College London.

The Group notes that a large number of students cannot afford to study at university without taking out a loan.

Read more: Decision for early dismissal of some 2020 conscripts in jeopardy