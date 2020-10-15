Tallboy bomb explodes underwater while being defused in Swinoujscie

Tallboy bomb, the biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland, explodes underwater while being defused, in Swinoujscie, Poland, October 13, 2020 in this still image obtained from a video.
Selfie in a pink muhly grass field in Hanam
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at...
Spiderman in a demonstration
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to the cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify...
75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang,...
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, holds her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge'a, southern Israel October 7, 2020. Picture...