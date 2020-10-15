Photos Tallboy bomb explodes underwater while being defused in Swinoujscie

Tallboy bomb explodes underwater while being defused in Swinoujscie

Tallboy bomb, the biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland, explodes underwater while being defused, in Swinoujscie, Poland, October 13, 2020 in this still image obtained from a video.

Source:Polish 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla/Poznan University of Technology/Handout via REUTERS

