A wildfire in Zelemenos area, Tala village, which broke out around 4:40 in the morning came under full control aroud 8:30am, local officials said on Wednesday.

The Paphos district fire burnt three hectares of land and a number of trees as well as bushes. Helcopters also assisted extinguishing efforts.

No damage to homes or injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Police have reasonable reasons to believe the fire was an act of arson.