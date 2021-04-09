Whats OnConcerts"Take your Seats" - the concert at Rialto on Sunday, April 11

“Take your Seats” – the concert at Rialto on Sunday, April 11

Taking on the role of the host, Yiorgos Kolias invites artists from Limassol on Rialto’s stage, who select and perform a unique repertoire of songs as a response to the peculiar conditions of the ongoing pandemic.

As the audience reclaim their seats, the artists reunite with the viewers through their art.

Overcoming the current challenges, this Rialto Theatre production gives voice to the artists of Limassol, as a response to the imposed situation.

Curated by: Yiorgos Kolias

Arrangements – Conductor: Constantinos Zorbas

When Sunday, April 11 at 8pm (100’)

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Location

Tickets: €15/10

Facebook

Website

Phone +357 25343907
Email [email protected]

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleDeath of a Salesman by Arthur Miller at Pattihio

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros