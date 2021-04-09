“Take your Seats” – the concert at Rialto on Sunday, April 11

Taking on the role of the host, Yiorgos Kolias invites artists from Limassol on Rialto’s stage, who select and perform a unique repertoire of songs as a response to the peculiar conditions of the ongoing pandemic.

As the audience reclaim their seats, the artists reunite with the viewers through their art.

Overcoming the current challenges, this Rialto Theatre production gives voice to the artists of Limassol, as a response to the imposed situation.

Curated by: Yiorgos Kolias

Arrangements – Conductor: Constantinos Zorbas

When Sunday, April 11 at 8pm (100’)

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Tickets: €15/10

Phone +357 25343907

Email [email protected]