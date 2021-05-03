Take a rapid test before returning to work tomorrow, health ministry says

Employees are encouraged by the health ministry to take a rapid test before returning to work tomorrow following the three day Easter break, as social contacts were unavoidably higher during this time.

It also reminds employers that half of those still travelling to work need to take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis.

In businesses or services where the number of employees on site is not higher than 5, testing is obligatory for everyone.

People are reminded that testing is available for free at rapid test mobile units, through a Health ministry programme or at private laboratories, with payment.

Those with a covid vaccination certificate, or who have completed their vaccination process and 14 days passed from the last dose, do not need a weekly rapid test.

The same is true of people who have tested positive for covid in the past 6 months.