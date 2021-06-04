NewsLocalT/C selling baskets happy to be able to cross over to Nicosia

T/C selling baskets happy to be able to cross over to Nicosia

A 70-year-old Turkish Cypriot who had been selling his baskets in the government-controlled areas of Nicosia, was very happy today to be able to cross over after 463 days that the check point had been closed.

The Greek Cypriot policemen at the check point were equally happy to see him.

Initially, movement at the Ledra check point was subdued but is expected to increase in the afternoon.

Some Greek Cypriots crossed over the buy medicines or for a stroll, Turkish Cypriots wanted to see Eleftheria Square or to see their friends.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan wanted for theft and breaking in (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros