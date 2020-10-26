News Local T/C members of the Technical Committee on Culture resign

T/C members of the Technical Committee on Culture resign

All Turkish Cypriot members of the Technical Committee on Culture submitted their resignation saying that the outcome of the “presidential elections” does not comply with the principles of the Committee.

In their letter of resignation, the members said they were appointed in 2015 following the joint decision of the two leaders Mustafa Akinci and Nicos Anastasiades for the establishment of such a committee. They noted that they all worked voluntarily and with unanimity.

It is added that the Committee’s target is for all to live together in peace, bringing everyone close together with the common language of art.

However, they pointed out that taking into consideration the new order of things and wanting to give the choice to the new “president” to choose his own members, they submitted, as they said their resignation.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleMore than 900 signatures against Asphalt factory in Tseri
Next articleForeign Minister to attend Cyprus-Greece-Israel meeting in Athens

Top Stories

Local

Bottled water withdrawn from Cyprus market

gavriella -
The Health Ministry is informing consumers that within the framework of the officials tests conducted in the market, the Ministry’s health services have tested...
Read more
Local

President: Attack against Macron insults European values

gavriella -
In a written statement, President Anastasiades said that this attack, against the French President from the leader of a country which is candidate for...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: No lockdown forseen in 2021 state budget

gavriella -
Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides called on MPs to approve the 2021 state budget given the critical moments facing Cyprus due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

gavriella -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working lunch with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. According to government sources, during the lunch they discussed Turkey's...
Read more
World

Dendias-Lavrov: Greece has right to extend its territorial waters to 12 n.m.

gavriella -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday agreed it was Greece's ιnalienable right to extend its territorial...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Bottled water withdrawn from Cyprus market

gavriella -
The Health Ministry is informing consumers that within the framework of the officials tests conducted in the market, the Ministry’s health services have tested...
Read more
Local

President: Attack against Macron insults European values

gavriella -
In a written statement, President Anastasiades said that this attack, against the French President from the leader of a country which is candidate for...
Read more
Local

Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

gavriella -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working lunch with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. According to government sources, during the lunch they discussed Turkey's...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 tests to pupils in Polis to begin as of Tuesday

gavriella -
The Education Ministry intends to carry out extensive COVID-19 tests among the students of all schools in Polis Chrysochous as of tomorrow, according to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros