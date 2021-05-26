Syria’s Bashar al-Assad casts his vote in presidential election

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in the country’s presidential election at a polling station in the former rebel stronghold of Douma.

He said the state did not give any weight to Western opinions about the validity of the presidential election taking place on Wednesday.

“The value of these opinions is zero,” he told reporters after casting his vote in Douma, near to the capital Damascus.

The site was a victim of a chemical attack that Assad‘s Western foes accused Syrian government forces of perpetrating.

It had also prompted Western missile strikes against several suspected chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

Assad is all but certain to win the election. Polls close on Wednesday evening.