Syrian suspect indicates new spot where two Russian women got murdered

A Syrian suspect in the recent double-murder case of two Russian women in mountainous Kato Amiandos has now indicated a new spot where the crime had taken place, Philenews reported on Friday.

The 32-year-old man who has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting at a cottage in the forest area of the two young women – missing since mid-November – was taken there again on Wednesday.

After shooting 33-year-old Maria Gazibagandova and 43-year-old Hayat Al-Raisi (legal name Alraeesi Khaiat), both Russian nationals who were staying in Larnaca on tourist visas, he reportedly then buried them in the yard.

But the Syrian who is also a Cypriot national now showed investigators a new spot – this time in the basement – where he allegedly had fired at the two women.

His original claim was that he had shot them from a distance of 10 meters and that he was standing behind the wall of the courtyard on the ground floor of the residence.

The suspect was carrying out construction work at the specific holiday home which belongs to a Nicosia couple who had given him the key for it.

At the same time, two other unknown males – possibly Syrian nationals – are also persons of interest wanted by police for questioning.

The suspect told investigators two workers had helped him unknowingly dig a grave in the yard of the cottage where the dead women allegedly spent a night with him and another unidentified man.

Reports said a third individual could be another person of interest in the case after security camera footage suggested the suspect had a male passenger in the car when he was driving back to Limassol from Kato Amiandos shortly after the murder.