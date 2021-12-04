Syrian suspect in murder of Russian women changes his story

In his second interrogation by the Police, the Syrian who is the main suspect in the case of missing Russian women Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, changed his story.

He said that leaving from the retreat in Amiantos and on the way to Larnaca another car stopped them driven by the 23-year-old man wanted by the police. The man took the two Russian girls and since them he did not see them again.

He also claimed that he met the two women through a third person because he wanted to get drugs from them. He also claimed that he paid them 2,000 euros for drugs and 2.500 euros for sex

The interrogator, however, saw a number of contradictions in the Syrian’s testimony since what he says is against the analysis of the two women’s telephone data.