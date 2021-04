Police are looking for a Syrian man who was under arrest and recuperating at EDEN covid rehabilitation centre in Larnaca from where he ran away on Thursday afternoon.

He is AHMAD WESAIM, aged 38, and he is facing charges of escaping from legal arrest, violating the law on infectious diseases and negligence in spreading life-threatening diseases.

Anyone with useful information should contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060 or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.