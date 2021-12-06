Syrian man killed two Russian women after he heard them scoffing at him-sources

A 32-year-old Syrian man confessed during questioning that he had murdered two Russian women missing since November 17 after he heard them scoffing at him, Philenews reported on Monday citing police sources.

Both women’s bodies were found buried in a garden in mountainous Kato Amiandos village where the Syrian worked on a construction project on Sunday.

The two women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, arrived in Cyprus some months ago as tourists and lived in coastal Larnaca. They were shot with a hunting rifle.

The Syrian man who is married in Cyprus and the main suspect in this case faces double murder charges, police said.

Earlier, investigation found traces of blood at the house in that village and on an excavator used in the construction which matched the DNA of one of the women.

On Saturday, a second suspect, aged 23 and also a Syrian, was detained in connection with the case as well as a 45-year-old man who drove a vehicle he was riding in.

On November 25, police addressed the public asking for help in finding the two women and published their photos.

Insiders said that after killing them, the suspect said he had wrapped them in nylon, hid them in the basement of the holiday home and brought over two Syrian workers he found randomly in Limassol.

The workers helped him with an escalator to dig a hole two meters deep which he then turned into a grave for the two women.

The confession of the main suspect came late on Saturday under the weight of the data from the telecommunications that traced his movements and from purchases he made with the credit card of one of the women.