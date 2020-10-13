Sylouris: I will abstain from my duties

In a written statement, House President Demetris Syllouris apologized publicly and announced his will abstain from his duties as President of the House of Representatives until the investigations are completed.

An Al Jazeera investigation revealed that Syllouris was implicated in a scheme that allowed criminals to buy a European passport using the country’s citizenship through an investment programme and even released a relevant video.

However, Syllouris said the video is staged and presents a fragmented image. He even noted that he has already made his decisions, which he will announce irrespective of the outcome of the investigation.

(philenews)