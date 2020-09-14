Syllouris – Revel discuss bilateral relations

Cyprus’ House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris and Israeli Ambassador Shmuel Revel met in Nicosia on Monday, and discussed the bilateral parliamentary relations between Cyprus and Israel on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to a press release, Syllouris and Revel also exchanged views on possible ways to adapt parliamentary cooperation to the conditions prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(CNA)