Syllouris: I do not object for my parliamentary immunity to be waived

House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris said on Wednesday that he does not object for his parliamentary immunity to be waived to accommodate a probe in the wake of reports in Al Jazeera about the Cyprus Investment Program.

Syllouris yesterday announced his abstention from his duties from next Monday onward, publicly apologising for the unpleasant image he conveyed to the people of Cyprus, among others, and the upheaval he has caused.

In a letter today to the Attorney General, George Savvidis, Syllouris says that he does not object for his parliamentary immunity to be waived by the Supreme Court, in the light of the investigation announced.

(CNA)