Syllouris expresses solidarity and support to the Armenian people

Cyprus House President Demetris Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people during a telephone conversation he had on Tuesday with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan in the presence of the representative of the Armenians religious group in parliament Vartkes Mahdessian.

According to a press release issued by the House of Representatives, Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people being tested by the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing also hope for their immediate termination.

Mirzoyan thanked Syllouris for Cyprus’ stance.

He assured him that the Armenian people is resisting to the organised and deliberate attack by Azeri and Turkish forces.

