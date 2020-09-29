News Local Syllouris expresses solidarity and support to the Armenian people

Syllouris expresses solidarity and support to the Armenian people

Cyprus House President Demetris Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people during a telephone conversation he had on Tuesday with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan in the presence of the representative of the Armenians religious group in parliament Vartkes Mahdessian.

According to a press release issued by the House of Representatives, Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people being tested by the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing also hope for their immediate termination.

Mirzoyan thanked Syllouris for Cyprus’ stance.

He assured him that the Armenian people is resisting to the organised and deliberate attack by Azeri and Turkish forces.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleTotal petroleum product sales record 24.6% decrease in August this year
Next articleEmployers – clients determine working time of 74% of workforce in Cyprus

Top Stories

World

Meghan loses latest court battle with UK tabloid newspaper

Maria Bitar -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London's High Court ruled on...
Read more
World

Armenia’s defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 fighter jet

Maria Bitar -
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory on Tuesday, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman...
Read more
Local

Greek, Italian and French officials to hold talks with Petrides during visits

Maria Bitar -
Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Defence Staff...
Read more
Economy

Employers – clients determine working time of 74% of workforce in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
In 2019, the employer, organisation or clients mainly decided on the working time of almost 118 million of the 194 million employed people aged...
Read more
Local

Syllouris expresses solidarity and support to the Armenian people

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus House President Demetris Syllouris expressed feelings of sincere solidarity and fraternal support to the Armenian people during a telephone conversation he had on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Greek, Italian and French officials to hold talks with Petrides during visits

Maria Bitar -
Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Defence Staff...
Read more
Local

Vehicle engulfed in flames in Griva Digeni (video)

Maria Bitar -
A car was engulfed in flames on Griva Digeni Avenue, along the Pediaios river, causing traffic jams in the area. Two fire trucks from the...
Read more
Local

EAC warns customers of fraudulent visits by strangers posing as their staff

Maria Bitar -
Recently, EAC customers have informed the Organisation that they have been receiving visits from persons posing as EAC employees to check their electricity meters. These...
Read more
Local

UPDATED – Drunk man entered café in Larnaca and pulled out knife

Maria Bitar -
A drunk man entered a well-known café-restaurant in the centre of Larnaca and pulled out a knife. According to initial information, the man asked for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros