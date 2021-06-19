NewsLocalSwift ambulance crew response in Paphos saves 20 year old in cardiac...

Swift ambulance crew response in Paphos saves 20 year old in cardiac arrest

 

The head of the cardiology unit at the Paphos General Hospital today praised the swift response of an ambulance crew that saved the life of a 20 year old man, who went into cardiac arrest early this morning.

Dr.Iosif Moutiris said that the crew gave the man CPR on the way to the hospital, with their prompt action saving his life.

According to Dr.Moutiris, the patient regained consciousness in the ER as doctors continued to administer CPR. He was then intubated and underwent an MRI and a series of other tests.

He is now in stable condition.

The head of the Paphos cardiology unit stressed the importance of the ambulance crew’s swift response, arriving at the scene just a few minutes after the incident, as well as their level of CPR training and the availability of modern medical equipment.

‘I am happy with the hospital’s readiness to respond to such difficult incidents’, Dr.Moutiris said.

By Constantinos Tsintas
