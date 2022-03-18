Sweet Nest Confectionery: the ultimate sweet experience

The love of the owners of Sweet Nest confectioneries bothers Costas and Christos Hadjichristodoulou from Tokhni, in the pastry art led them to start at 1990 the well-known Sweet Nest patisseries.

The Hadjichristodoulou siblings have graduated from the Hotel School and they have decided to innovate in the town of Limassol with their pastry imagination. They have opened the first store of Sweet Nest Confectionery in 1990 in Leontiou Street in Limassol. Today they have two shops and have managed to be the most successful of their kind. The stores are located at the Leontiou and Kolonakiou street in Limassol.

Sweet Nest pastries respect their clients always operate with kindness and offer good services. One of the main concerns of the owners is the cleanliness in both the workplaces and the sales points. The excellent cooperation of the owners with the staff ensures teamwork with the best results both in the quality of products created in laboratories and in the services provided to their customers.

Always using quality ingredients and high-quality raw materials, it is no coincidence that the Sweet Nest pastries stand out in the field of confectionery, ice cream, and bakery items. The products of Sweet Nest are always fresh.

Continuous improvement in technology, adding new sweets, like the Frosty Carrot and Baked Cheese Cake, and continuing education abroad in schools in France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, America, and Greece as well as in seminars in the fields of Confectionery, Health and Marketing offered in Cyprus is an additional asset for the success of Sweet Nest confectioneries. A big role in this success plays Costas wife Georgia, being one of the artists of Sweet Nest since it first started.

The Sweet Nest is the first confectioneries nationwide certified to HACCP and maintaining its success so far. On 10/19/1996 honoured by Minister K. Fotiou for the successful implementation of HACCP, while November 2008 was certified to European standard ISO 22000. These standards ensure a safe and healthy product line.