Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday (January 4).

“The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances,” the palace said in a statement.

The palace said the King, 75, and the Queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those that they had been in contact with was underway.

The news came as Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases amid a surge caused by the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

The country registered 11,507 cases on December 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday, as a fourth wave of the virus puts healthcare under renewed pressure.

