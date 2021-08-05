Swearing in of new recruits with live streaming (PHOTOS)

This morning the swearing in ceremonies of all new recruits took place. Due to the pandemic and the measures taken to contain the virus, friends and relatives were not able to attend.

However, wherever that was possible, there was live streaming of the ceremonies from the website of the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Minister attended the ceremony at Tymbos Makedonitissas.

The ceremonies started at 07:30 and after they finished all soldiers were given three-day leaves.

In a message on Twitter, President Anastasiades, wished young recruits who were sworn in today, a good, creative and usuful military service.

Military service, he noted, “also offers something else, more important: a sense of responsibility and pride which they will have for their whole life!”