NewsLocalSwearing in of new recruits with live streaming (PHOTOS)

Swearing in of new recruits with live streaming (PHOTOS)

This morning the swearing in ceremonies of all new recruits took place. Due to the pandemic and the measures taken to contain the virus, friends and relatives were not able to attend.

However, wherever that was possible, there was live streaming of the ceremonies from the website of the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Minister attended the ceremony at Tymbos Makedonitissas.

The ceremonies started at 07:30 and after they finished all soldiers were given three-day leaves.

In a message on Twitter, President Anastasiades, wished young recruits who were sworn in today, a good, creative and usuful military service.

Military service, he noted, “also offers something else, more important: a sense of responsibility and pride which they will have for their whole life!”

By gavriella
Previous articleHouse Speaker calls for support for state hospitals and services
Next articleHealth safety at schools being discussed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros