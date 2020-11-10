News Local Swearing-in ceremony of new President of the Supreme Court

Swearing-in ceremony of new President of the Supreme Court

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his political will and determination, as well as that of the Government, to take further measures to punish those involved in corruption, but also to strengthen transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

Speaking on Tuesday during the swearing in ceremony of the new President of the Supreme Court Persephone Panagi, who is the first female to be appointed to this position since the Republic of Cyprus was established, the President stressed the commitment to the fight against corruption.

He said that in order to effectively manage the phenomenon, in addition to the bills adopted or those submitted to the Parliament, the Government is focusing its efforts on additional actions which hopefully will be announced next week.

The President also expressed the Government`s determination for a radical modernisation of the justice system, referring to what has been achieved since 2013, among others, the  modernisation of the structures and the operation of the Courts, the digitalisation of courts and the promotion of e-Justice, the establishment of new Courts Referring etc.

He referred to the new Supreme Court President saying that her appointment was based on her academic studies and her excellent legal and scientific adequacy, her experience and the integrity of her character.

President Anastasiades also thanked the former President of the Supreme Stelios Nathaniel for his service and his contribution to the modernization of the justice system in Cyprus.

On her part, Panagi said that the priority of the Supreme Court, especially at this time, is the reform of the judicial system, in order to modernise it and step up the efforts for the delivery of justice.

She said that the implementation of the reform projects, necessary for the effective response of our courts to their mission, can be achieved only with the help and cooperation of the other two state powers, the executive and the legislative.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients
Next articleRapid low-cost COVID test developed by Cypriot scientist launched in UK

Top Stories

Local

Man wanted for case of theft in Paphos (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate the person depicted in the photo below, which is being sought, regarding a case of...
Read more
Local

Commonwealth offers support to Cyprus over Varosha

gavriella -
The Commonwealth member states, having been briefed by Cyprus` Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, have issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the illegal...
Read more
World

Rapid low-cost COVID test developed by Cypriot scientist launched in UK

gavriella -
DnaNudge, the firm that has developed the rapid, portable, lab-free CovidNudge test now in use in the NHS, has announced the consumer launch of...
Read more
Local

Swearing-in ceremony of new President of the Supreme Court

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his political will and determination, as well as that of the Government, to take further measures to punish...
Read more
Local

Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

gavriella -
All eight cases of patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria will...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man wanted for case of theft in Paphos (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate the person depicted in the photo below, which is being sought, regarding a case of...
Read more
Local

Commonwealth offers support to Cyprus over Varosha

gavriella -
The Commonwealth member states, having been briefed by Cyprus` Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, have issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the illegal...
Read more
Local

Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

gavriella -
All eight cases of patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria will...
Read more
Local

30 students of Paralimni Lyceum interrogated for animal abuse case

gavriella -
The Famagusta Police Directorate has almost completed the file of the case of animal abuse by some students of the Paralimni Lyceum on 14...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros