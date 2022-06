Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Sunday repeated that Cyprus has drafted a response plan for a possible outbreak of monkeypox in the Mediterranean island – including a vaccination rollout.

He also disclosed that a suspicious monkeypox case was recorded in Nicosia a few days ago. And that the response was so prompt that it had left absolutely no room for the contagious virus to spread.

The case, he added, was not publicized so as to avoid panic prevailing.