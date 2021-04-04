Suspects try to escape and crash into police car

NewsLocalSuspects try to escape and crash into police car

During a coordinated operation that took place yesterday afternoon in Larnaca, members of the Anti-Narcotics Squad (YKAN) found a quantity of drugs and arrested three people aged 34, 36, and 53.

According to the Police, members of the YKAN yesterday afternoon tried to stop two vehicles in a road in Larnaca. The drivers tried to escape and as a result one of the cars crashed with a police vehicle and both the driver and a policeman were injured.

After a search, around one kilo of cannabis was found in one of the cars and some other drug equipment in the second car.

The three men will be taken before the Larnaca District court while YKAN continues the investigations.

(philenews/CNA)

