Suspected burglar arrested, valuables found

A burglary suspect first attempted to avoid arrest but later informed police about a hiding place where they found jewellery and watches.

Police said that as part of an investigation into burglaries of two houses in the Nicosia district on June 4, they had secured scientific evidence against a 32 year old from the Nicosia district.

They obtained an arrest warrant and on Friday tracked him down in Larnaca.

The suspect tried to make a run for it but was pursued and arrested. During questioning he allegedly confessed to the two cases as well as another two burglaries in the Nicosia district.

He then told police of a specific location in Nicosia where they found jewellery and watches.

Nicosia CID is investigating.