News World Suspected accomplice of Paris knife attacker released

Suspected accomplice of Paris knife attacker released

A police officer is seen at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

 

A suspected accomplice of a man believed to have attacked and wounded two people with a meat cleaver yesterday in front of a Paris office building has been released, a judicial source has told Reuters.

The source added that another person close to the suspected attacker and believed to have been a former roommate in a hotel north of Paris had been arrested, following a series of other arrests last night.

As of this morning, 7 people remained in custody including the suspected attacker.

The attack took place in front of a building where Islamist militants gunned down employees of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015, sparking concerns over a possible new series of deadly attacks in Paris and elsewhere.

Police quickly detained the man suspected of carrying out the attack next to the steps of an opera house about half a kilometer away.

The suspected attacker was from Pakistan and arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

A second suspect was detained moments after the attack and prosecutors were trying to establish his relation to the attacker. He was released free of charge, the source said.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says
Next articleUK has no intention of approving direct flights to occupied north Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

UK has no intention of approving direct flights to occupied north Cyprus

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The British government has once again officially made clear that it has 'no plans to approve direct flights between the UK and north Cyprus'. The...
Read more
World

Suspected accomplice of Paris knife attacker released

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A suspected accomplice of a man believed to have attacked and wounded two people with a meat cleaver yesterday in front of a Paris...
Read more
World

UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain could be moving too slowly to tackle the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of a lag between case numbers and deaths which...
Read more
Local

Dozens on the dance floor at Famagusta club, 1500 euro fine

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A night club and reception area owner in Famagusta was fined 1500 euro late yesterday, after dozens were found dancing at close proximity in...
Read more
Local

14 Covid patients at reference hospital, three in intensive

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The number of patients being treated at the Famagusta General hospital, the reference state institution for Covid-19, has now risen to fourteen. Three are in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain could be moving too slowly to tackle the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases because of a lag between case numbers and deaths which...
Read more
World

Lebanon’s PM designate quits in blow to French initiative

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit this morning after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, failing despite French pressure on sectarian...
Read more
World

Military plane carrying air force cadets crashes in Ukraine, killing 25

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine yesterday evening, killing at least...
Read more
World

Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

Maria Bitar -
France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros