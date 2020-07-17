Suspect wanted for driving offences caught driving under the influence

The police located two people driving under the influence of drugs yesterday between 18:00 and 12:00 am in Paphos.

According to the police, members of the Crime Prevention Platoon and the Paphos Traffic Police at 20:50 yesterday located a person who was wanted for traffic offense cases during their inspections. When submitted to a drug test he was found to be positive and was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody.

Later on in the night a second case arose when members of the Special Motorcyclist Squad of the Police Headquarters during a search located a 32-year-old person who also tested positive for drugs.

The 32-year-old was then released to be summoned later pending further investigations.

Source: Philenews/CNA