Suspect in disappearance of two Russians to remain in prison for another 8 days

The 34-year-old man who is the main suspect in the case of missing Russian women Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, today appeared before the Larnaca District Court for a renewal of his detention warrant.

According to the Police, there is reasonable doubt that the suspect is involved in the specific case.

The Court decided that a crime has been committed, the suspect is related to it, the investigations are in progress and the possible release of the suspect might affect the investigations.

Another person is wanted in relation to the case and an arrest warrant against him is pending.

The suspect will be interrogated once again with the help of the interpreter.

Furthermore, new extended searches will take place, telecommunication data will be evaluated and the suspect’s bank accounts are also expected to check movements of his credit card and possible purchases.

