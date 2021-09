The Police have arrested a 57-year-old after following his car and chasing him for a long time. Policemen found in his car a large quantity of tax-free tobacco products.

The Limassol District Court decided his imprisonment for eight days. The man was absent from Court since he is being treated in hospital and was represented by his lawyer.

Following a detailed research in the suspect’s car many tax-free items and an amount of 20,000 euros.