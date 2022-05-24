Suspect for robbery with knife arrested

The Police have just found and arrested a suspect for the robbery during which a man with a hood threatened a hotel employee with a knife and forced him to abandon his car which the suspect stole and disappeared.

The man arrested is a 26-year-old Cypriot who was arrested on the basis of testimonies and evidence.

According to Nikos Tsappis, Paphos Police Director, the key of the hotel employee’s car was found at the man’s possession as well as a hood and a cannabis plant at his house. The car was found in an open space at Ha-Potami location.

The man has been arrested and is being interrogated.

It is reminded that the robbery occurred on Monday evening when the hotel employee had finished work. He went to the parking place to get his car but a man with a hood entered the car and threatening him with a knife forced him to leave the car which he stole.