Survivor search sadly ends in Beirut rubble, Cyprus rescue team to return

Lebanese authorities have declared that there is no longer hope of finding any other survivors in the rubble of the Beirut explosion rubble and have called an end to the rescue mission.

Cyprus Emergency Services and Police Mobile Unit teams are expected to return home, possibly tomorrow, said fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, after the group travelled to Lebanon on Wednesday. Other foreign teams are also leaving.

The Cyprus team, supported by sniffer dogs, was working along the Qatari group.