Survey shows most people favor vaccination, however fears exist

During a news conference Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas together with Professor Constantinos Phellas, Dr Constantinos Tsioutis and Dr Christos Petrou, presented the results of a survey titled “The ‘beliefs’ of the people of Cyprus on vaccination.”

According to the survey, the big majority of citizens have proceeded with the vaccination, however, there are still fears, some of which can be seen as credible, however, there are also fears based on conspiracy theories. More specifically, 87% of the participants have either been vaccinated or intend to be vaccinated, 7% appear undecided while only 6% categorically said they were not going to be vaccinated.

The age group of 60+ are more acceptable to the vaccination since nine in 10 (92%) said they have already been vaccinated. The corresponding percentage for the age group 41-60 is at 89%, for the age group 31-40% at 84% and for the age group 18-30 at 79%.

Regarding the sex there are no differences since both 88% of men and 88% of women said that they have either been vaccinated or intend to be vaccinated.