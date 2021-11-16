Surgeon received more than 500,000 euros from GESY

Less than 20 special doctors of the General Health Plan receive extremely high amounts every month and as a result the budget is not correctly distributed and other doctors are not getting their fair share.

One such case is a surgeon who just for the outpatient services he offered through GESY he received more than half a million euros. Similar cases with amounts ranging between 300,000 and 400,000 euros are seen in other cases as well.

The Health Insurance Organization is evaluating the situation and will seek ways to deal with the situation. A proposal being examined is to set a maximum number of units to each doctor according to specialty.