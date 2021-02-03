News Local Supreme court ratifies sentence of man who sexually abused 6-year-old

Supreme court ratifies sentence of man who sexually abused 6-year-old

The Supreme Court did not reduce but on the contrary ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child of six year old.

The defendant had appealed both against the conviction and against the sentence imposed at first instance believing it was excessive but his appeal was rejected.

According to the facts of the case, when the complainant was six-seven years old, the defendant, having gained the trust of her divorced mother, was looking after her some afternoons until the mother would come home from work. During that time, he was sexually abusing the girl.

The case was not revealed until later, when the girl was in high school and spoke to a teacher.

The Police was immediately alerted as well as the Well-fare Office.

