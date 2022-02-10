Supreme Court orders shut down of asphalt plants in Yeri and Dhali

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Nicosia district court decision to reject a state request to shut down two asphalt plants in Yeri and Dhali pending their relocation elsewhere.

Numerous complaints that their emissions were affecting residents’ health had been reported.

The attorney-general’s office had promptly appealed the interim decision announced in mid-March last year.

The government has already decided to relocate the two plants, but it is having problems in finding suitable locations after reactions from residents living near likely new locations.

Dhali residents have staged many protests in recent years, complaining of breathing problems caused by the emissions.