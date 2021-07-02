Supreme court issues suspended jail sentences to two women in racial attack case

Two sisters who were captured on video verbally attacking a Russian native in a parking lot in Larnaca in October 2019, on Thursday received suspended two-month jail sentences and €3,000 fines by the Supreme Court.

The case was initially tried at Larnaca District court which fined the two women from Nicosia district. However, the Legal Department appealed the decision and the Supreme Court issued the two month suspended sentences.

The women, aged 39 and 32, were recorded by the Russian woman who is a legal resident of Cyprus, using racial insults, offensive language, and pushing and spitting when the latter cautioned them for trying to abandon the parking lot after she saw them bumping a car.

The Court said that bearing in mind the consequences the two women faced by society when the video went viral, and the fact that it was not an organised racial violence attack, there was room for suspending the jail sentence on the condition that the two women will not commit any other offence that could result with a jail sentence in the next three years.

The incident had taken place in front of one of the two women’s underage child.