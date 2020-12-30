Supreme Court denies extradition of woman to Russia

The Supreme Court decided against the extradition of a woman wanted by the Authorities of the Russian Federation after an appeal by the Legal Service against the first-instance judgment of the District Court.

The Supreme Court noted that the woman had presented sufficient evidence about the existence of sound reasons that with her extradition she would be treated against the provisions of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. According to the decision, the assurances received by the Russian Authorities were not satisfactory and were described as vague and general.

According to the Russian authorities the said woman is involved in fraud regarding the theft of a large amount of money from government funds.

