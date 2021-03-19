News Local Supreme Court decides five-year-old boy to go to his father in US

Supreme Court decides five-year-old boy to go to his father in US

In its final verdict to the appeal of the Cypriot mother, the Supreme Court decided that the five-year-old boy who has been in the middle of a custody battle, will finally have to be returned to his father in the United States.

The Supreme Court gave 10 days from the issuing of its verdict so that all necessary actions will be taken for the boy’s trip and for arranging the processes that will permit unobstructed communication with his mother.

This development caused extreme sorrow to the mother and her relatives and friends.

By gavriella
