News World Supporters voice defiance after bid to ban pro-Kurdish party in Turkey

Supporters voice defiance after bid to ban pro-Kurdish party in Turkey

A person jumps over a bonfire as people gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Kurds voiced anger on Saturday over a court attempt to ban a pro-Kurdish political party, turning their Newroz spring festival celebrations across the country into a show of defiance.

In the culmination of a years-long crackdown, a prosecutor filed a case this week to close the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged links to Kurdish militants. The HDP, parliament’s third-largest party, denies such ties and called the move a “political coup”.

“They know closing the HDP will not be a solution. You can close a party but you can’t close people’s minds,” Abbas Mendi, 45, said at a Newroz celebration in Istanbul, where thousands gathered at a rally amid tight police security.

The crowd waved the brightly coloured flags of the HDP and other left-wing parties, played Kurdish music and danced after listening to speeches by HDP officials. It won 11.7% support, or nearly 6 million votes, in a 2018 general election.

“They closed 7-8 parties like this before and they came back stronger,” said Mendi, a 45-year-old man from Sirnak in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast, describing Newroz as a “festival of peace, resistance and resurrection”.

Celebrating Newroz, the Persian New Year, has long been a mark of pride for Kurds, who make up some 20% of Turkey’s 84 million people and live mainly in the southeast. Istanbul also has a large Kurdish population.

Ridvan Aktas, 30, said he thought no ethnic group in the world had suffered as much oppression as the Kurds, and accused President Tayyip Erdogan’s government of targeting anyone who opposed it. The government says it treats all citizens equally.

“If you are near to them you are good, but if you stand apart from them you are a terrorist, a traitor. The HDP is our honour and our guide. There is no way they can close it,” said Aktas, who works in the fishing industry.

Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties that it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of pro-Kurdish parties.

Erdogan’s government, like the prosecutor, accuses the HDP of close ties to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. The HDP has repeatedly denied any such links.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting. Some Kurds say the current situation is reminiscent of the height of the conflict in the 1990s.

“We are experiencing how it was in the 90s now. It is getting increasingly worse. They force our deputies out of parliament. They think they have the right, but we are seeking our rights,” said Semsiyan Aslanhan, a 43-year-old woman.

The prosecutor’s case to close down the HDP kicked off a tumultuous week in Turkey. Early on Saturday, Erdogan pulled the country from an international accord designed to protect women, and sacked the central bank governor.

REUTERS

By george
Previous articleSearch and rescue operation for diver
Next articleBorrell: Time is not our friend in the Cyprus settlement talks and Greece – Turkey dialog

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

george -
Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world's first major economy to hit that...
Read more
World

UPDATE – International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

george -
International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, setting...
Read more
World

UPDATE- 7.2 quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted (vid)

george -
An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake,...
Read more
World

UPDATE-Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

george -
Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros