Supporters of Johnny Depp pose outside the court in London

Supporters of actor Johnny Depp pose outside the High Court in London, Britain.
MORE PHOTOS
Deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S.
The border wall in El Paso, Texas, during a sandstorm
A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard in London
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.
Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker in Gaza City
A Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City