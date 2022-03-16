Support to pupils/students from the Ukraine to continue their studies in Cyprus

The Council of Ministers approved, today, a proposal by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth concerning the provision of support to pupils and students from the Ukraine, so that they can continue their education in Cyprus.

In particular, according to the Decision, the Minister of Education, in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Finance, were authorized to explore ways of supporting pupils and students arriving from the Ukraine to continue their studies in Cyprus, possibly using European funds that will be made available for this purpose.

The Decision concerns both public and private schools as well as academic institutions.

(PIO)