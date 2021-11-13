Supermarkets disagree with CovScan

NewsLocalSupermarkets disagree with CovScan

Just 10 days before the mandatory implementation of checking SafePass through the application CovScan (22 November), in a letter to the Health Ministry, businesses expressed their disagreement. The Secretary of the Supermarkets Union requested clear instructions about the way and the implementation of the application, so that businesses will be able to get ready. The Union also expressed its agreement with the positions of KEVE and OEV that businesses must not be responsible of the implementation and supervision of the measure. As noted the job of businesses is not to police the citizens. So, they asked the Minister to take into consideration their request.

