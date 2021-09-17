NewsLocalSupermarket owners demand showing Covid SafePass before entry to stop

Supermarket owners demand showing Covid SafePass before entry to stop

UPDATE-Coronavirus: Supermarkets say ample stocks

Showing a coronavirus SafePass before one can enter a Cyprus supermarket – small or big – is mandatory but their Association demands an end to it, Philenews reports.

In a letter to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, Cyprus Supermarket Association members argued this measure only creates friction with customers.

And that its implementation is the responsibility of the state not of the individual supermarket owner.

Moreover, the Association strongly objects to the hefty fines on supermarket owners who are not properly implementing the measure. Fines are as high as €4,000 and €8,000.

The Association also argued that double standards are exercised, with some supermarkets which poorly supervise the required SafePass getting away with it. And others getting targeted.

 

By Annie Charalambous
