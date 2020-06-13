News Local Sunshine to afternoon showers in the 30s

Sunshine to afternoon showers in the 30s

Mainly cloudy with light showers and dust in the atmosphere

A low pressure system is affecting the island.

Initially clear skies will give way to isolated showers over the mountains and mainly eastern inland regions in the afternoon.

Winds will turn from southwesterly to northwesterly and in eastern areas light to moderate force three to four southeasterly, to strong force five in southwestern and northern regions.

Slight seas are expected, with moderate in windward regions in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 30 degrees inland, 29 in southeastern and eastern regions, 27 in the rest of the coastal areas and 23 over the mountains.

Fine skies this evening, with low cloud emerging in western and northern areas, as winds turn southwesterly to northwesterly and gradually variable force three and moderate force three to four in windward regions.

Calm to slight seas are forecast.

Temperatures will drop to around 16 Celsius inland and in coastal regions and nine over the mountains.

Tomorrow, more isolated showers and storms are on the way inland and over the mountains, with temperatures lower than expected, while Monday will see fine skies initially but then increasingly cloudy conditions.

By Constantinos Tsintas
