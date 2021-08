Sunshine and hot on Wednesday with possible isolated showers inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate winds, 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 39 degrees Celsius inland, 30 C in the mountains, 35 C in the west coast and 36 C in all other coastal areas.

The fire hazard remains extremely high, according to the Forestry Department.